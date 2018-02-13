Syrian children urge Israel to bomb Assad regime

Middle East scholar Dr. Eddy Cohen was surprised yesterday to find photographs of Syrian children holding a large sign requesting that the State of Israel continue attacking Syria's Assd regime in retaliation for the regime's killing Syrian children, with a specific reference to Cohen himself on the sign.

"Please attack Syria in revenge for the murder of our children by Assad, we are Syrians at peace, we love Dr. Eddy Cohen," says the Syrian children's sign. In a conversation with Arutz Sheva, Dr. Cohen describes the situation of those calling for help and his feelings in light of the personal mention.

"This is a poor people whose leader carries out genocide, and everyone has abandoned them; the Russians, the Iranians, the Turks," says Dr. Cohen, who says that the location at the bottom of the sign reads "Kfar Nabil" and the date the photograph was taken was Monday, February 11.

"I was sent a link to the page where the picture was published, I downloaded the two pictures, and it turned out that they later deleted this post on the Facebook page of the village of Kfar Nabil in the Idlib district, which was liberated from Assad's rule. They've been fighting for 7-8 years against the Assad regime," he says, noting that the motive for removing the picture was that "one of the followers wrote that now we'll all pay for this picture.

"They're afraid Assad will send out some planes and destroy the town. Assad doesn't play around. He could do it."

On his personal mention on the Syrian sign, Dr. Cohen says: "I'm in contact with most of the Arab world, receiving many emails and announcements. In Iraq, too, they say to me: 'Come and conquer us'; they can't live with the Iranians who rule them, and there are cries from Lebanon to 'come and save us'. The Iranians are in control. They are the rulers of the Middle East. The Iranians are expanding, the Kurds have lost, the Iranians are very close.

"There is territorial contiguity from Tehran to the Syrian border following the collapse of Kurdish Kirkuk. The Iranians are paying Muslims to adopt Shia. Sunnis are terrified and bewildered. So are the Saudis.

"I'm a bit familiar in the Arab world, I've had a number of confrontations with associates of Bashar al-Assad," he said, referring to the threat he received in a live broadcast during a confrontation in Al-Jazeera. A senior Syrian official slammed him and said that just as the Syrians hung Eli Cohen, so they would Eddy Cohen. "They follow me, and when I appear on Al Jazeera, tens of millions of people are familiar with me. They follow my Facebook and my other work."

However, he adds that the sign does not come out of personal love for him, but from the need for help and assistance after everyone abandoned them.

On his personal feeling when he saw the sign he says: "I was very surprised to see there are people who follow and ask about me and appreciate me, but on the other hand there's a fear that Assad's regime will take revenge on them and kill all the children," he says.