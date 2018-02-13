Faith, family and F-16s

On the backdrop of recent Iranian aggression and continued local Muslim terrorism, Eve Harrow tells us the story of Baptist pastors, exploring their religion’s Jewish roots in Israel while experiencing the Land of the Bible for the first time.

Listen in to Eve's interviews with the pastors, their impressions of the modern State of Israel along with the ancient one, and the responsibilities we all have in overcoming the misunderstandings and even enmity of the past. A safe future for us all may depend on it.