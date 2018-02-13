Don’t underestimate the power of cash flow

How to keep a steady cash flow coming in, even after retirement.

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Barbara Weltman, attorney and business writer, discuss the importance of having a postive cash flow.

Barbara, an author of multiple financial books, explains what cash flow is and how to make wiser decisions when it comes to cash flow.



