Don’t underestimate the power of cash flow

How to keep a steady cash flow coming in, even after retirement.

Doug Goldstein,

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Barbara Weltman, attorney and business writer, discuss the importance of having a postive cash flow.

Barbara, an author of multiple financial books, explains what cash flow is and how to make wiser decisions when it comes to cash flow.

How to keep a steady cash flow coming in, even after retirement? Doug created a one-page resource for investors needing a little advice on how to maintain their income after retirement. He shares investment options that generate an income for your portfolio.



