Watch: CNN anchor confronts Neo-Nazi congressional candidate

Holocaust denier, anti-Semite, and white supremacist Arthur Jones, the likely Republican nominee for Illinois' 3rd congressional district, was accosted in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, who called him a Nazi and predicted his downfall in the coming contest.

Arthur Jones, a perennial candidate for higher office since the 1990s, is the only candidate for the GOP's primary race for the 3rd Congressional District - a Democratic-leaning seat representing parts of Chicago and its southwestern suburbs. With no other candidates entering the primary race for what is expected to remain a safely Democratic seat, Jones will be the only Republican candidate on the ballot. The primary will be held on March 20, 2018.

A section of Jones’ website headed “Holocaust?” claims that “The idea that ‘Six Million Jews’ were killed by the Nationalist Socialist government of Germany in World War II is the biggest blackest lie in history.” It also calls the Holocaust a “racket” designed to “bleed, blackmail, extort and terrorize the enemies of organized world Jewry into silence or submissiveness to Zionism and communism – both movements founded, financed and led by Jews.“

Jones is a former leader of the American Nazi Party and now heads a group called the America First Committee, which he told the Sun-Times is “open to any white American citizen of European, non-Jewish descent.”