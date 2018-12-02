Yair Netanyahu tours Judea and Samaria

Prime Minister's son Yair Netanyahu recently conducted several tours of the Samaria Regional Council, the Mount Hevron Regional Council, and the Jordan Valley Regional Council, the Walla website revealed.

The tours were held at Netanyahu the son's request, during which he also met with council heads and spoke with them.

The three visits were not covered by the media, because they were considered private, but Yair Netanyahu posted pictures and videos from the visits on his Facebook page.

The authorities that hosted Netanyahu noted that his interest in the challenges facing their communities was evident, and that the meetings did not deal with at all with political issues.