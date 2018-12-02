After a week of summer weather, winter returns to Israel

After over a week of summer weather, Israel is set to receive additional rainfall, especially in the northern and central regions of the country.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy. During the afternoon, rain is expected to fall intermittently in northern Israel, later spreading to the center of the country. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to seasonal average.

Monday night will see rainfall in most areas of Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. There may be flooding in the eastern and southern rivers.

Tuesday will see intermittent rainfall in most areas of Israel, as well as a few thunderstorms. There may be flooding in the southern and eastern rivers. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon. The rains are expected to lessen towards evening.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. Light rains may fall during the morning hours.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with an additional rise in temperatures.