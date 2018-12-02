Israeli universities refuse to host African infiltrators

Israeli universities rejected a request to grant refuge to employment-seeking African infiltrators, Channel 20 reported.

The idea was proposed by Yoel Marshak, who served as the Kibbutz Movement's activities coordinator until a few years ago.

Marshak told Arutz Sheva that "the police are forbidden from entering [universities.] We will ask embassies to host them for a few days. During those days, we will negotiate with the Israeli government. If we don't negotiate now, we'll be negotiating then, in desperation."

"There is an international agreement that police do not enter a university campus without permission from the university's management. We will ask university directors to host them. They won't be in charge of providing food, work, or education for the children, they'll just let them stay there, on the grass. It's better than Rwanda. And we'll negotiate with the Israeli government."

According to the Channel 20, Oded Hon Honigwachs reported Thursday to members of the "Pneinu L'shemesh Ha'oleh" organization that there had been positive communications with university directors regarding the possibility of universities hosting infiltrators and serving as "cities of refuge."

However, on Sunday Israel's Committee of University Heads confirmed that they had rejected Pneinu L'shemesh Ha'oleh's request.

"The universities are law-abiding institutions, and therefore, [agreeing to] this is not possible," the Committee said.

An Israeli plan to remove infiltrators offers the nearly 40,000 male, unmarried infiltrators, who entered Israel illegally, the opportunity to leave voluntarily before the end of March and receive $3500 compensation. enough to live on for as long as a year in the countries which agreed to accept them and to which they are to be flown. Anyone still in the country after that date will be arrested and deported without compensation.

Families and bona fide refugees are not included in the plan, which most Israelis support.

Israeli residents of southern Tel Aviv - where most of the infiltrators live - have long complained of their presence, the increased crime rate endangering Israeli citizens, and the city and Supreme Court's preference for infiltrators over Israeli citizens. The government's current plan has been approved by the Supreme Court, after all its previous objections were complied with by the Justice Department.