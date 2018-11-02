Polish official: Jews ashamed of passivity during Holocaust

JTA - Israel has reacted strongly to a Polish law limiting rhetoric about the country’s involvement in the Holocaust because of a “feeling of shame at the passivity of the Jews during the Holocaust,” an advisor to Poland’s president said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the legislation passed by both houses of the Polish legislature on Tuesday. He also sent it on to Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal for review. The law would levy up to three years in prison to anyone who blames the Polish state or nation for crimes the law says were perpetrated exclusively by Nazi Germany during World War II.

Andrzej Zybertowicz, an advisor to Duda, said in an interview published on Friday in the Polska-The Times that anti-Polonism in Israel comes from a “sense of shame for passivity during the Holocaust.” He added: “Some people explain that the brutal crackdown on Palestinians or Hezbollah is also a form of releasing. Repeating to yourself: we will never go like sheep to slaughter again. Apart from everything, the Holocaust is also a monstrous humiliation – that they did not fight, did not resist.”

He also pointed out that there were Jews who collaborated with the enemy, who sold out and murdered fellow Jews.

He said Israel and its military infrastructure is a response to this shame. “The Holocaust can never be repeated again. To avoid this, they built an intelligence machine, an army and a creative economy. They are to make them never passive and defenseless again. They will actively counteract any attempts at their annihilation,” he said.