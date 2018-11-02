Miracle in Kibbutz Harduf

Town secretary Yuval Elad of Kibbutz Harduf where the Air Force's fighter plane crashed yesterday tells Arutz Sheva about the dramatic Shabbat the residents underwent.

"At a quarter-to-six on Saturday morning we woke to loud explosions and booming, terrifying noises. It wasn't clear what it was, it sounded like a battle was raging over our heads. We soon realized that something had crashed at the entrance to the kibbutz near the school."

He said that "throughout the day we were in a sort of curfew inside the kibbutz, no one could go out, the security forces declared the area where the plane fell a closed military zone. From certain angles we could see the plane."

For hours, none of the kibbutz residents was updated by an official. "There was a lot of confusion about the story of the Iranian drone, it wasn't clear whether it was that or the fighter plane. There were contradictory reports, and slowly the picture became clear.

"People listened to the media and we began to understand what was happening. We were in contact with the Shefaram police who have jurisdiction here, we were involved in managing the event and not in the nitty-gritty understanding of what was happening. We were interested to know first when we were out of danger and to handle the incident in the best way possible. In the end we found out what happened only from the media."

Elad explained the magnitude of the miracle that happened to the residents of Harduf. "It was a very dramatic incident at the level of a miracle. It was a matter of a few hundred meters and if it would have crashed in the residential area, everything would look different. To our great fortune it ended without casualties and we're all okay and we're thankful for it.

"I wish the pilots a full recovery and that our forces will be able to manage things in a restrained manner and that we'll have peace. We, like all the North, are aware of what is happening and hope there will be quiet here," Elad says.

IDF forces and the Defense Ministry are clearing the wreckage of the fighter plane. "Even now they are sweeping the area, making sure there are no particles or materials scattered around."