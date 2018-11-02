Et tu, El Al?

Interactive map in new Dreamliner shows Jerusalem as 'holy' city, but not capital of Israel as other world capitals.

The interactive map of El Al's new Dreamliner plane shows Jerusalem as a "holy city" - but not as the capital of Israel, as mentioned of other capitals around the world, reports Makor Rishon.

By clicking on "Jerusalem" on the touch screen a window opens that reads: "Jerusalem combines the old and modern city and is filled with monuments rich in history stretching over 4,000 years. Jerusalem is one of the most sacred sites in the world for Christianity, Judaism, and Islam and contains a large number of places that have profound significance for the three religions."

El Al explained that the application on all Dreamliner planes in the world has been translated into Hebrew for El Al. As a result, Panasonic's application appears in El Al as it appears on other planes, with text that does not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The company said that they are aware of the issue and that it is already being rectified. According to them, this is a complicated amendment requiring intervention of Israeli, European, and US officials, and that in the coming days the text will be updated. The company promises that in the upcoming Dreamliner airplanes, updated text will appear that defines Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.