Further improvement in condition of seriously-injured pilot

Rambam Hospital announced this morning, Sunday, that there was a further improvement in the condition of the pilot, who was seriously injured in the plane crash incident in northern Israel.

Early Saturday morning, an Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace from Syria, remaining in Israel some 90 seconds before the IAF shot it down. In response to the provocation, Israel attacked the drone's command center. During the IAF operation, Syrian surface-to-air missiles downed an Israeli F-16I fighter jet, injuring two pilots who were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. One was seriously injured and another lightly injured.

The seriously-injured pilot was disconnected from respiration and his condition is now defined as moderate, the hospital said.



An improvement was also seen in the condition of the pilot who was lightly injured. He may be released today or tomorrow to his home.



The Air Force and the IDF have increased their level of alert over the past 24 hours, and as a result, the IDF's air defense system has been reinforced along the northern border.