PM's Chief of Staff: We will apply Har Bracha's zoning plan

Yoav Horowitz, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Bureau, visited the family of murdered terror victim Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal of the community of Har Bracha in Samaria, where he extended condolences to the family on behalf of the Prime Minister.



Toward the end of the visit, Itamar’s widow, Miriam Ben-Gal, made two requests of Horowitz. The first was "consolation in the form of construction," as she put it, and the second was that a condolence visit be paid by the prime minister himself to the mourners in Har Bracha. Horowitz said he would personally convey the request to the prime minister.

On the issue of construction, Horowitz promised that the community’s zoning plan would be advanced as soon as possible: "I know the plan well, and we will do everything possible to realize it as soon as possible.”



"We are sitting and assessing when we will be able to expand this settlement. It is before our eyes, before prime minister’s eyes all the time."

Horowitz was accompanied by the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, who thanked him for his words. "This family is very strong, full of faith. Their statement is so moral. We always have to build, but we need here a moral statement and a strong Zionist statement, it must be clear that terrorism does not pay. In the aftermath of the attack, it should be clear that because of the attack this community has doubled [in size]. The terrorist, who is, at the moment hiding in Shechem (Nablus) should know that because he killed a Jew, there will be 800 housing units here. This is our request,” Dagan said.