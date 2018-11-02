Military correspondent to Arab MK: Be quiet

Roni Daniel, the military correspondent for Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News), on Saturday confronted MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List), after she asserted that Israel was to blame for the incident in which an Iranian drone infiltrated Israeli territory from Syria.

"The ones who start the war are those who send pilots to bomb in other countries and expect everything to be good,” Touma-Sliman had said in an interview about the incident.

Daniel replied, "I'm simply amazed every time at the strange explanations that this respectable Knesset member comes up with. As if all these things started from the moment our planes bombed something."

Touma-Sliman interrupted him and said, “It's too bad that you are amazed.” Daniel then fired back, "Madam, listen, I did not disturb you. Sit quietly for a moment.”

The MK then demanded that Daniel not tell her to sit quietly, saying, “Talk to me in a respectable manner.”

Daniel then replied, "You're right, but let me talk, I did not disturb you, and I did not hear her and her friends when the Iranians violated our airspace and not for the purpose of growing wheat fields. Israel is entitled to take defensive actions. It is not right to examine this reality this way. This is a problematic reality, and Israel must prevent a danger on its northern border, and that is what it did today."

Watch the video (in Hebrew):

