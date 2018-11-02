Antwerp: Muslim refugee removes mezuzahs from Jewish homes

Dozens of mezuzot were removed from Antwerp, Belgium, homes over the course of Shabbat (the Sabbath).

Shabbat begins each week at sunset on Friday, and ends on Saturday at nightfall.

The mezuzah contains parchment with verses from the Torah (Bible) and is an ancient tradition commanded by the Torah before the Exodus of Jews from Egypt. It is placed on the right side of every doorpost of Jewish homes, offices, schools, and other buildings.

Footage from security cameras in the area shows a Muslim refugee removing the mezuzahs from the homes of Jewish residents of Antwerp.

The same Muslim was arrested several weeks ago for placing Qurans in synagogues.

Local police are investigating the incident.

Earlier this month, a Jewish father and son were nearly rammed by a local Muslim as they walked to synagogue on Saturday morning. The pair managed to jump out of the way just before the car reached them. Local police have insisted that the ramming was caused by a drunk driver, and does not constitute a hate crime.