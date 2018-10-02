'Pigs, get out of the country'

Vandals scrawl anti-Semitic graffiti on Barcelona synagogue, deputy mayor promises 'not to allow actions of intolerance.'

Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered Wednesday on the walls of a Barcelona synagogue, Israel's Channel 10 reported.

The word "pigs" was written in English, and near it was a sentence in Catalan reading "get out of the country."

Barcelona's Deputy Mayor Gerardo Pisarello ordered the graffiti erased and condemned the act, promising that the municipality's department for fighting discrimination would help deal with the incident.

"Barcelona is a city which is proud of its differences," he said in a statement. "We will not allow actions of intolerance."

According to the report, the synagogue in question is no longer used for daily prayers, but is still used for community events, and serves as a cultural center and a museum.