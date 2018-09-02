Knife-wielding Arab found in Binyamin region

Security forces arrest 15-year-old Palestinian Arab armed with a knife at the entrance to Hashmonaim.

A suspicious person was spotted on Friday afternoon at the entrance to the community of Hashmonaim in the Binyamin region.

Police officers who were summoned to the scene noticed the suspect and ordered him to stop. After the suspect ignored the police calls, an arrest procedure was carried out in which the suspect was searched and a knife was found on his body.

The suspect, a 15-year-old Arab from the Bil'in area, was arrested for questioning.

Earlier on Friday, Border Police arrested an Arab resident of Hevron after he attempted to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs with a knife hidden in his sock.

Border Police officers stationed at the Cave of the Patriarchs noticed that the 23-year-old Arab arriving at the site was behaving oddly, and asked him to walk through a metal detector.

After the metal detector beeped a few times, the officers found a large kitchen knife hidden in one of the Arab's socks.

The suspect was taken for questioning.

Since January 1, six stabbing attacks planned for the Cave of the Patriarchs have been foiled.

