New poll shows support for Trump at a new high

New poll shows rise in US Pres. Trump's approval ratings, especially regarding the economy.

Support for US President Donald Trump stands at 40% - the highest since Trump took office in January 2017.

The poll, conducted by Connecticut's Quinnipiac University, showed that 40% of respondents - the highest in seven months - are "satisfied" by how Trump has been managing things since taking office.

Fifty-one percent of American voters approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, and seventy-five percent say that their own financial situation is "good" or "excellent."

This is the fifth poll published in the past few months, and it is the first in which a higher percentage of Americans (48% vs 41%) believe that Trump is more responsible for the current economy than former President Barack Obama.

The poll has an error margin of 3.3 percentage points, and was conducted via phone calls to respondents' landlines or cell phones.