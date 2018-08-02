Olmert on Netanyahu: May his tenure end quickly

Former Prime Minister comments on cases against Netanyahu: I do not wish him harm on a personal level.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Wednesday evening reacted to the expected publication of the police recommendations in cases linked to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"I wish for him to end his tenure quickly and in a proper manner, and nothing beyond that, I do not wish him anything else, I do not wish him harm on a personal level, that is not the point," Olmert said at an event marking the fourth anniversary of the passing of the late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

In his remarks, Olmert also spoke of the connection between him and Netanyahu and said, "Until 2009, we had a pretty good relationship. Since that I do not remember that we had any connection, but that does not mean we have a bad relationship."

Olmert hinted at the criticism voiced by Netanyahu's son Yair about Olmert's children and noted that although he did not hear anything from the prime minister, "from time to time I hear things about my family."

Olmert took over as prime minister in 2006 after Sharon suffered a debilitating stroke and served until he was felled by graft allegations in 2009.

In March 2014, he was convicted of bribery, and began serving a 19-month sentence in Maasiyahu Prison before being granted an early release in 2017 for health reasons.

Just last week, State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan decided not to launch a criminal investigation in a case involving classified documents in Olmert's possession.

The investigation was launched after one of the lawyers representing Olmert was caught with classified documents in his possession as he left the prison in which Olmert was serving.

The documents were confiscated and transferred to the relevant defense agency for examination. His lawyers later denied that any classified documents were transferred.