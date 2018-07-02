German women rise up

'Because of your immigration policies, we soon face a majority of young men who come from archaic societies with no women's rights.'

A new popular resistance movement has arisen in Germany dedicated to exposing and stopping the rampant rape epidemic imported with the migrant tsunami.

Called #120db, the campaign was initiated with a video explaining the circumstances that led to forming the organization: "I was stabbed in Kandel. I was raped in Malmö. ...The offenders are everywhere; while jogging in the park, when we return after work, while we are waiting for the bus. We are not secure because you are not securing us, because you refuse to secure our borders. Because you refuse to control who is coming in. Because you refuse to deport criminals. Because you'd rather censor any critique against you rather than taking us seriously. Because you'd rather let us die, than admitting your errors."

A study commissioned by the German government using data from Lower Saxony concluded that migrants "may be responsible" for most of Germany's recent rise in violent crime. More than 90% of the increase was attributed to young male migrants.

"Because of your immigration policies, we are facing soon a majority of young men who come from archaic societies with no women's rights. You knew that, and you accepted it. You knew that, you accepted it, and you abandoned us. You sacrificed us."

A Pew study found that the Muslim population in Europe will continue to grow in the coming decades even if migration to the continent is completely halted.

"You preach Feminism and women's rights, but you are the true enemy of the women!

"We are the memories of the victims. We are your guilty conscience, and we are haunting you. We are what you want to suppress, but we are here to stay.

"We are not fair game, not slaves, not war loot, and not collateral damage. We are the daughters of Europe."

Reuters "Protect women"

"We remember every raped, abused, murdered, and forgotten girl. We will put them in your mind. We were silent for too long; now starts our resistance.

"Mothers, women, sisters, daughters of Europe: This state will not protect you. Nobody knows who will be next. You need to stand up for yourselves!"

"It can't go on like this. Pepper spray and pocket alarms are already the basic equipment of European women. Going jogging has become the most dangerous sport for us.

"We are not putting up with this. We are organizing. We defend ourselves. We strike back!

"120 decibel is the volume of an average pocket alarm carried by many European women. 120 decibel is the name of our resistance movement - of women, for women. #120db is the true #metoo against the true menace to girls in Europe.

"We will go to those places where girls got killed by your policies. We will corner you, we will call you to account, and we will be loud."