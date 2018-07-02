Rouhani: Nuclear deal will not be renegotiated

Iran’s President stresses his country will not renegotiate the nuclear deal nor will it discuss its ballistic missile program.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stressed on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic will not renegotiate the nuclear deal it signed with six world powers in 2015, the Trend news agency reports.

Renegotiating a deal that is signed after 30 months of negotiations and is confirmed by the UN Security Council is meaningless, the Iranian president reportedly said.

The Iranian president added that the nuclear deal is an international agreement and is a commitment undertaken by the U.S. government and not by the Democratic Party.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic will not be the side that initiates the nuclear deal's violation, according to Trend.

U.S. President Donald Trump Trump recently decided to extend a waiver on nuclear sanctions that were imposed on Iran. However, he said it would be the last time he will do so and ordered European allies and Congress to work with him to fix “the disastrous flaws” in the 2015 deal or Washington would withdraw.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran deal, one of his predecessor’s Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements, as the worst ever negotiated by the U.S.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Rouhani also rejected any negotiation over Iran's missile program. The Islamic Republic has several times test-fired ballistic missiles in recent months, raising the ire of the West.

Western countries say the tests are a violation of the UN resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran denies it is in violation of any UN resolutions.

Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iranian missiles are a matter of Iran’s defense program and do not impose a threat upon any party.

Regarding Iran's ties with the United States, Rouhani stressed that Tehran and Washington will not have relations unless the U.S. administration changes it policies towards Iran.