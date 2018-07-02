Two killed in accident in northern Israel

Two people killed and two others seriously injured in head-on collision near the Kabri junction.





Two people in their 20s were killed on Tuesday evening in a fatal accident near the Kabri junction on Highway 89 in northern Israel.

Two others were seriously injured in the accident.

An initial investigation revealed that the two vehicles collided head-on, and one of them flew into a ditch. Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene treated the injured and evacuated them to the hospital in Nahariya.

Senior Magen David Adom paramedic Dudu Elfassy described the scene of the accident and said, “A man about 20 years of age lay on the road near one of the vehicles, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We tried to resuscitate him but his injury was very serious and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.”

"With the help of the firefighting forces, we rescued two other people who were injured from the two vehicles. Two men, in their 20s, were rescued from the first vehicle in critical and serious condition, respectively, were treated at the scene and evacuated to the intensive care unit in Nahariya,” he added.