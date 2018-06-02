Givati fighters in Hevron: 'sharp and prepared'

Tzabar Battalion fighters conclude tour of duty in Hevron area, during which 92 terrorists and more than 60 Arab rioters were arrested.

Members of the Givati Brigade's Tzabar Battalion are concluding their operation deployment in the city of Hevron in Judea, having arrived there last August.

After six months of operational successes and administering a complex sector, Tzabar Battalion fighters will continue on to train in the Golan Heights. Soldiers of the 101st Paratroopers will relieve them in the City of the Patriarchs.

Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Assaf Hamami, said "the Tzabar Battalion arrived last August with one clear goal - protecting the Jewish community of Hevron and Kiryat Arba.

"For six months, fighters worked around the clock to carry out their mission and ensure resident's security. Among other things, the fighters secured the Succot and Shabbat Chayei Sarah events in the City of the Patriarchs, events to which more than 50,000 visitors arrived.

"The most important thing is alertness. The fighters understand that this is a sector in which the operational edge must be sharp every moment," explained the Battalion Commander.

During the course of their employment, the various companies carried out nightly operations and counter-attack operations. The fighters arrested 92 terrorists suspected of carrying out terrorist attacks and planning terrorist attacks. In addition, more than 60 Arab rioters were arrested during disturbances.

Terrorist funds totalling NIS 70,000 ($20,116) were also seized from terrorists and their families. In searches carried out by the fighters for weapons, 18 weapons were found, among them MAG machine guns seized last week.





Loading....



