8-year-old boy in critical condition in Modiin Illit accident

Jeep hits boy in Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modiin Illit in western Samaria, leaving him in critical condition.

An 8-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a jeep in the haredi city of Modiin Illit Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place on Meshech Hohmah Street in the Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modiin Illit, a haredi city near Modiin, and the largest Israeli community in Judea and Samaria.

United Hatzalah and MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the accident minutes after the boy was hit and provided first aid and performed resuscitation techniques on the child. The boy was then evacuated by ambulance to the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

The boy’s condition is listed as critical, and he was unconscious by the time he was evacuated to the hospital.

“I was the first to reach the scene of the accident,” said United Hatzalah paramedic Moshe Dahan, “and I provided emergency first aid care at the scene to a boy – a pedestrian – who was suffering from multi-organ injuries after being hit by a jeep.”

“While I was treating him at the scene, I was joined by other paramedics and an ambulance team. Afterwards, he was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition while unconscious.”