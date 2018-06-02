How they teach math in the Palestinian Authority

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories reveals children in PA count 'martyrs' to learn mathematics.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, published excerpts Tuesday from official Palestinian Authority textbooks.

In a post on his Facebook page, Major General Mordechai wrote, "Is this the way to educate for peace? A question in mathematics: "The number of martyrs in the first intifada, the 'intifada of stones', reached 2,026 shaheedim (martyrs), and the number of martyrs in the al-Aqsa intifada reached 5050 shaheedim. What is the total number of martyrs in the two Intifadas?"

COGAT reports that the photograph was taken from material included in the Palestinian Authority grade school curriculum, citing the PA's official 4th grade mathematics textbook, part one, page 35.