'The PM should announce a new Samaria community this morning'

Shomron Council head commends elimination of head of terror cell that murdered Rabbi Shevach. 'Simply catching the terrorist not enough.'

Speaking this morning with a senior IDF official from Central Command, Head of the Shomron Council Yossi Dagan commended the elimination by security forces early Tuesday morning of the terrorist who headed the cell that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach.

Ahmad Nasser Jarar, the terrorist who headed the cell that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach last month, was eliminated early Tuesday morning in a joint operation of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IDF and the Israel Police, it has been cleared for publication.

Jarar was a key member of the terror cell responsible for the shooting attack, and personally participated in the attack.

During his arrest, the terrorist left a building in which he hid and was shot dead by the forces. An old M-16 was found on his body. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

Rabbi Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last month near Havat Gilad in Samaria. The terrorists fired at Rabbi Shevach's vehicle at close range and then fled the scene.

The elimination of Jarar comes after 29-year-old Itamar Ben Gal from the Samaria community of Har Bracha was stabbed and murdered by a terrorist at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria on Monday afternoon.

"I commend along with all the people of Israel the elimination of the despicable terrorist,” Dagan said. “Such a terrorist, such a lowly murderer deserves to die. Simply catching the terrorist would not suffice. We must wage a determined war against the inciters, dispatchers and funders of terror from the Palestinian Authority, and bring back the checkpoints.

"The real answer to terrorism is to cut motivation for it through a resounding settlement move. I call on the prime minister to announce this morning the establishment of a new Jewish community in Samaria next to the site of the attack and to announce a surge in building in the community where the murdered man lived in Har Bracha.

“This is the correct and determined answer that will lead to true deterrence and prevent the next instance of a Jew murdered in the heart of the State of Israel in the light of day.”