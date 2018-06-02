Likud Minister: We are going on the offensive

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Monday spoke at the first ever Legal Network Initiative (LNI) Conference about the Israeli government's new campaign to curb European funding of anti-Israel hate groups, including BDS.

Participating in the conference were hundreds of lawyers from over two dozen countries. The conference was organized by the Israel Ministry of Strategic Affairs, the Israel Bar Association, and the International Legal Forum.

"We are already seeing the fruits of this effort," Erdan said. "Over the next year we will greatly increase our input and launch a major campaign to convince European governments that their funding BDS only encourages conflict and distrust. Instead, these funds should be channeled towards projects that bring Israelis and Palestinians closer together rather than driving them apart."

"We are moving from the defensive and going on the offensive."

Erdan also called on the US and European governments to cease transferring funds to the Palestinian Authority until Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas stops paying salaries to terrorists.

"Today, Itamar Ben-Gal was cruelly murdered by a young Arab terrorist full of hate," Erdan said. "Think of his four young children who will now grow up without a father. Think of his young wife who now will raise them alone."



"This terrorist now qualifies for a monthly salary from Abu Mazen (Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas). Abu Mazen has insisted that these payments will not stop.



"This is not the act of a partner for peace.

"As long as Abu Mazen rewards terror the blood of the men, women and children murdered by terrorists

is on his hands as well. These salaries are made possible by the funds sent to the PA by Western governments.

"Taxpayers in Europe and the US are paying the salaries of Palestinian terrorists. This must stop.

"All countries must condition their payments to the PA on the end of PA payments to terrorists."