Who dared say 'shut up' to Nikki Haley?

Saeb Erekat confronted the US Ambassador to the United Nations. How did she react?

Saeb Erekat the longtime Palestine Liberation Organization propagandist spokesman, told US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to "shut up."

Erekat made his comments following recent criticism Haley leveled at Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, after his now infamous anti-Semitic and anti-US rant last month. How did Haley respond?

Also: Israel foils an attempt to smuggle explosive materials into Gaza, which were to be used in the firing of long-range rockets into Israel.

Josh Hasten is perplexed as to why Israel continues to allow the transfer of materials into Gaza, when time after time they end up in the hands of Hamas.