Deputy Defense Minister: Punish terrorists' families

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan (Jewish Home) said on Monday that the Palestinian Authority is not leaving Israel any choice other than to adopt harsh punishments aimed at eliminating terror.

"Unfortunately, today we experienced another terror attack in Judea and Samaria," Ben Dahan told Arutz Sheva. "Those who thought that the Palestinian Authority would have a solution - well, now we see that they are the problem."

"The incitement in the textbooks, in the media, and the salaries paid to the terrorists and murders by the Palestinian Authority, only encourage terror."

According to him, the correct solution is to harm terrorists' families.

"We have no choice other than to start expelling the families of terrorists in Judea and Samaria," he said. "If we move the family of today's terrorist to the southern Hevron Hills, I have no doubt that it will provide great deterrence and help stop terror activities."

"In the past few months, we've seen a drop in terror activities, but there is no doubt that we have to deal with every single incident. If there is a family which supports terrorists, we need to deal with the family members as well. The best deterrence is to punish the family."

Noting that the terrorist responsible for killing Itamar Ben-Gal on Monday was an Israeli Arab from Jaffa, Ben Dahan said, "Unfortunately, even some Israeli Arabs are involved in terror. We need to deal with these on a case-by-case basis, and very harshly."

Watch the Hebrew interview here: