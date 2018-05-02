Parents: Cabinet should lead effort to return KIAs

Goldin family appeals to cabinet ministers demanding they condition any Gaza humanitarian upgrade on return of bodies held by Hamas.

The family of Lt. Hadar Goldin called on the political-security cabinet whose meeting tomorrow includes upgrading and rehabilitating Gaza and promoting humanitarian projects of donor countries, to condition any investment in Gaza on the return of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

"The time has come for the Israeli cabinet to spearhead the effort to bring the boys home," the Goldin family said. "We call upon ministers to adopt the position of Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and to set a precondition for any move to rehabilitate and upgrade Gaza."

"It's absurd that the international community knows that Hamas' holding of Oron and Hadar is a violation of international humanitarian law and that Israeli government ministers don't even demand their return from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas as an integral part of the humanitarian solution to Gaza," the family statement said.

Hours after the declaration of the internationally brokered cease-fire during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict Operation Protective Edge, Hamas terrorists ignored their own agreement and murdered Lieutenant Goldin, dragging his body deep into one of the underground tunnels in Gaza.

Oron Shaul’s armored personnel carrier (APC) was hit by Hamas terrorists on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge. All the soldiers on the APC were killed, and his body was abducted during the resulting melee.