Are you descended from former Iberian Jews?

Ashley Perry-Perez is the Director General of the Knesset Caucus for the Reconnection with the Descendants of Spanish and Portuguese Jewish Communities.

The name isn’t coy, and neither is his mission. Listen in as he and Eve Harrow discuss the centuries of forced conversions to Christianity, the dispersion and now the attempts at reconnecting millions of people to their Jewish roots.

Those strange inherited customs may have sourced from a common past, and may be very relevant for a shared extremely-extended-family-future.