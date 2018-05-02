Trump's envoy: Hamas causes misery for the people of Gaza

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Sunday evening blasted the Hamas terrorist group as well as Iran for sending funds to Hamas.

“Hamas should be improving the lives of those it purports to govern, but instead chooses to increase violence and cause misery for the people of Gaza. Imagine what the people of Gaza could do with the $100 million Iran gives Hamas annually that Hamas uses for weapons and tunnels to attack Israel!” Greenblatt tweeted.

In subsequent tweets, he turned his criticism towards Iran and wrote, “Iran spends almost a billion dollars a year sponsoring terrorism in Lebanon, Israel and West Bank/Gaza. This blood money only increases violence and does nothing to help the Palestinian people.”

“The corrupt regime in Tehran squanders the resources of the Iranian people on military adventures throughout the region instead of investing at home and promoting peace abroad,” wrote the American envoy.

“Hamas must also permit the repatriation of Hadar Goldin’s remains and the release of Oron Shaul, as well as the release of Israeli civilians - Avraham Abera Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed and Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima,” he added.

Greenblatt has several times taken to Twitter in the past week to criticize Gaza's Hamas rulers for spending the funds they receive to build terrorist tunnels instead of allocating those funds to help the people of Gaza.

“Hamas literally undermines Gaza’s chance for success— now building a terror tunnel under a crossing to Israel that should be a conduit toward a better economy,” he wrote last Monday.

“A terror tunnel costs roughly $5.9 million to build ($ that belongs to the people of Gaza) plus roughly $30,000 a day in lost revenue when the crossing is closed as a result. Gaza needs options besides Hamas and its enablers. Time to stop pouring money into violence and hatred, and to start investing in a real future for Palestinians in Gaza,” added Greenblatt.

A week ago Sunday, Greenblatt toured the Israel-Gaza border area, accompanied by the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Yoav Mordechai.

Greenblatt visited one of the recently discovered Hamas terror tunnels, which extends from Gaza into Israel, and received a comprehensive security briefing regarding the threats emanating from Gaza.

Shortly after the tour, Greenblatt tweeted his condemnation of Hamas, saying the terror group “wastes resources” on terror rather than investing in the Gaza Strip’s civilian needs.

“Hamas wastes resources on tunnels & rockets to attack Israel, instead of helping the people of Gaza by getting the lights on, the water flowing & the economy growing. Hamas spews hateful rhetoric & foments a vicious cycle of violence. Gaza deserves better!”