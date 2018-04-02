Watch: Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh's monthly class in English

The class is also available here.

For more than a year now, Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh has been broadcasting an hour-long class from Jerusalem in English, followed by a fascinating question and answer session.

These captivating classes have followed the general theme of delving deeply into either a biblical personality or story, revealing new and amazing perspectives.

Flash 90 Rabbi Ginsburgh playing piano

Based on a wide range of Kabbalistic, Chassidic and Midrashic sources, Rabbi Ginsburgh weaves a tapestry of new insight and understanding that has left people around the world captivated.

Some of the personalities discussed so far have been Moses, Abraham, Jacob, Miriam, Chana, and Mashiach, the much-expected redeemer. One of the classes traced the deep connections and chronological flow between all the holidays of the Jewish year.