Suspect in Havat Gilad murder arrested





Loading....





Security forces continued intensive activity last night in the village of Burkin near the city of Jenin in Samaria to locate one of the suspects involved in the shooting attack near Havat Gilad, where Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

During the night, IDF forces arrested an associate suspected of collaboration in the attack.

In the wake of the lynching attempt and riot that developed after an Israeli civilian inadvertently entered the village of Abu Dis in the Etzion area Friday night, IDF forces, Border Police, Shin Bet, and Israel Police launched an operation in the village. Six Arabs suspected of participating in the disturbance were arrested.

During the operation, violent rioting broke out around the forces during which a grenade was thrown at the force. There were no casualties and no damage was caused.

During the night, IDF forces and the Israel Police arrested nine wanted terrorists suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror, and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces. They were taken for questioning.