Arab rioter killed in clashes in Jenin

A 19-year-old Palestinian Arab rioter was killed on Saturday in clashes with security forces in the village of Burqin, near Jenin.

The Palestinian Authority's health ministry said the man was seriously wounded after being shot in the head and was evacuated to the hospital in Jenin, where he was pronounced dead.

Israeli security forces have been operating since Saturday morning in Burqin. A Palestinian Arab report said the forces encircled the home of Ahmad Nasser Jarar, the terrorist who led the cell which murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach on January 9 near Havat Gilad.

Jarar is the only member of the cell who has not yet been captured by Israeli security forces.

The Palestinian Arabs reported that during Saturday's operation the army had declared a curfew throughout the village and soldiers surrounded the house where Jarar was allegedly hiding. IDF forces also operated in Jenin.

Ten suspects have been arrested in the operation, among them, according to reports, Jarar's wife and father-in-law.

Riots and disturbance occurred during the operation, in which local Arabs attacked the security forces, throwing firebombs and rocks at them.