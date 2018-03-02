Man who rammed Muslims in London sentenced to life in prison

Judge sentences rammer to life in prison, says he carried out a 'terrorist attack' and 'intended to kill.'

London's Justice Cheema-Grubb on Friday sentenced a man who rammed into a crowd of Muslims to life in prison.

In June 2017, Darren Osborne, 48, rammed into a crowd of Muslims near a mosque, killing one and injuring nine.

On Thursday, Osborne was found guilty of murdering the Bangladeshi victim and of attempting to murder others.

According to Cheema-Grubb, "This was a terrorist attack...intended to kill." She also said Osborne had been on "a suicide mission" and criticized him for "allowing his mind to be poisoned by those who claimed to be leaders."

Osborne, a father of four, will spend at least 43 years in prison.

Initially, Osborne had rented a van to target an event opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was scheduled to attend. However, he found himself unable to reach the event, driving around London until he decided to attack the Muslims.