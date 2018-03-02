Gaza triplets named in protest of Trump's Jerusalem move

Gazan couple name their triplets Jerusalem, Capital and Palestine in protest of Trump's recognition of Jerusalem.

A Gazan couple have named their recently born triplets Jerusalem, Capital and Palestine in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The couple are Nidal and Islam al-Saiqli from Khan Yunis in Gaza. The three babies -- boys Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Filasteen (Palestine), and girl Asima (Capital) -- were born in December, two weeks after the Trump decision, reported AFP.

"Thank God, I had triplets so we were able to name them in response to Trump's decision," said mother Islam, 25.

"There is no value to the Trump decision. Jerusalem is our eternal capital," her husband Nidal, 30, added.

TRT Arabia recently interviewed the father of the triplets. The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) translated the interview.

In it, Nidal boasts that his name means “struggle” and that he named his older Dalal after terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, who took part in a 1978 terrorist attack in which 38 Israeli civilians were murdered.

The father said that he made the decision on the triplets' names out of love for “Palestine”, especially following Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and his declaration that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel.

Trump's declaration on December 6 angered the Palestinian Authority (PA), whose chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States.

Last week, PA activists held a mock trial for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Bethlehem.

The public event included the reading of a faux verdict, followed by the execution by hanging of Trump and Pence in effigy.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Arabs attacked and threw objects at a car outside the U.S. consulate in Bethlehem.

The PA later issued a weak condemnation of the attack.

