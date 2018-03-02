Phil Chernofsky talks about Parashat Yitro and why we must maintain our identity as individuals while being an integral part of the whole people.
Being a Jew: A personal mission that blends with nationalism
The fact that a Jew is part of the Jewish people is not enough. He must preserve his unique Jewish identity as an individual.
Phil Chernofsky, 02/02/18 16:38
