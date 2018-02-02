Should we make an effort to bring the lost Jews to Israel?

The lost Jews are concentrated in a single number of points around the world. Should the Jewish people invest in bringing them to Israel?

Contact Editor
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

3,000th Ben Menashe oleh
3,000th Ben Menashe oleh
Shavei Israel

The Aliyah Team suggest he represents the dilemma of lost Jews needing to make Aliyah.



Loading....




Tags:Aliyah Time, lost Jews


Related Stories


top