US Congressmen pen letter to Secretary of State Tillerson urging him to drop his opposition to Israeli industrial zones in Judea, Samaria.

A group of American lawmakers penned a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, imploring him to drop his opposition to an Israeli plan to build new industrial zones in Judea and Samaria.

According to the US congressmen, the new industrial zone would improve the chances of peace by providing thousands of jobs to local Arab workers. "Requesting a freeze on the construction of new factories and industrial areas in Judea and Samaria could be counterproductive to peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians for two reasons," the lawmakers wrote.

"First, the industrial areas in Judea and Samaria have historically been an economic lifeline in the region. Their ongoing operation and expansion have spurred economic growth in the region. Second, these are areas of peaceful coexistence, where Palestinians and Israelis work together in peace and with equal rights and opportunities."

The lawmakers urged Tillerson to adopt "a bottom-up approach" to peacemaking, in which "any diplomatic agreement between Israel and the Palestinians must be supported by peaceful coexistence between two peoples". The congressmen argued that "US interests may be better served by the support of new factories and industrial areas which foster normalization and peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians on a daily basis."

The lawmakers concluded their letter expressing hoping that "the Trump administration will encourage and support business activity, industry, initiatives, and economic growth in Judea and Samaria as part of the ongoing efforts to promote peace between the people in the region". The letter was signed by Rep. Doug Lamborn (R- Colorado), Rep. Steve Russell (R-Oklahoma), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

The unprecedented letter was the brainchild of Erez Tzadok, an economist from the Samaria town of Elkana, who presented his economic plan to various members of Congress a few weeks ago and explained how Judea and Samaria industrial zones improve the chances of peace.