10 great gifts from Israel for someone you love

This winter, surprise someone person you love with a gorgeous gift sure to be appreciated.

Every day is the right day to show the person you love that you’re thinking of them, but sometimes, it’s hard to find the perfect way to say it. These 10 amazing Israeli gifts cover a range of styles and prices, so whatever their taste and your budget, you know you’ll find something they’ll love. Let’s shop!

#1 – Gold Plated Intertwined Hearts Name Necklace

Nothing says, “I’m thinking of you” like a beautiful piece of personalized jewlery – and this gorgeous intertwined heart name necklace is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before! It features two gleaming, gold-plated hearts which are delicately woven together to perfectly symbolize the closeness and beauty of your own relationship. Plus, they’ll get to carry your heart close wherever they go!

RRP: $67.50

Your Price: $44.99

#2 – De Karina Handmade Chocolate Pralines

If the person you love has a sweet tooth, these decadent gourmet pralines will make a sumptuous treat they’ll love. Handmade by a third-generation chocolatier in Israel, they boast a range of tantalizing flavors and textures and are the perfect end to any romantic night in!

RRP: $34

Your Price: $21.99

#3 – 18K White Gold and Diamond Engagement Ring

Getting ready to pop the question? Do it with dazzling diamonds from Israel! Known as one of the world’s premier diamond processors, Israel’s stones are beautifully coloured and exquisitely polished. This stunning white gold band features a raised round solitaire set among a band of small, brilliant stones. It’s guaranteed to make her swoon!



RRP: $2100 RRP: $2100

Your Price: $1699

#4 – 14K Gold Spinning Wedding Ring – Ani Ledodi

Planning your big day? Bring a taste of Israel to your ceremony with this gleaming gold wedding band. The unique spinning design features gently waved edges with the words ani ledodi vedodi li – I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine – embossed onto the band in shining letters. A stunning symbol of eternal love and undeniable beauty, it will make your day even more special.

RRP: $1500

Your Price: $962

#5 – A Pair of Lovers Gift Box from Lin’s Farm

Aptly named “A Pair of Lovers”, this gourmet gift box includes small-batch wine from an exclusive Jerusalem-based winery, a bottle of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil made from fruit grown in Israel’s fertile, luscious north, and a jar of pure wildflower honey. Spend a cozy night in cooking together, then enjoy your meal with a glass of fine Israel wine.

RRP: $47.99

Your Price: $37.99

#6 – Israel Museum Silver Ahava Necklace

Inspired by the Israel Museum’s famous Ahava (Love) statue by Robert Indiana, this shining silver necklace features four Hebrew letters with a glowing, glossy finish. Eminently cultural and unequivocally meaningful, this necklace is a gorgeous way to show the person you love that you’re thinking about them!

RRP: $40

Your Price: $29.99

#7 – Yael Elkayam Framed “Love” Wall Hanging

Add delicate beauty and sweet design to your home with this gorgeous framed wall hanging by Yael Elkayam. Gently colored with soft pastels with touches of stronger color, this piece features rings of floral and foliate design surrounding the central word ahava – love – which has been painted with pale pink. It’s a fantastic way to add a splash of Israeli style and sweetness to any wall in your home.

RRP: $239

Your Price: $159

#8 – Edom Body Treat Spa Gift Pack

Treat your other half to an evening of pampered bliss with this spa-centered gift pack from Edom. Packed with rejuvenating, revitalizing Dead Sea minerals, this triple-pack of products will leave them looking and feeling better than ever before, and ready to enjoy a wonderful evening in together.

RRP: $57

Your Price: $29.99

#9 – Marina Jewellery Sterling Silver Heart Bead Charm

Add a romantic touch to her favorite bracelet with this breath-taking, swirling silver heart bead charm. Handmade by Marina, a talented Israeli jeweler based in Haifa, it’s a gorgeous mix of style and meaning, and is a wonderful way to show someone very special that you love them!

RRP: $35

Your Price: $22.99

#10 – Caesarea Arts Desert Candlesticks

The never-fail recipe for the perfect night in? Dim the lights and add some candles – and if you’re feeling generous, a gorgeous new pair of candlesticks! A simple way to breathe fresh lift into tired décor or simply surprise the person you love, these extraordinary candlesticks will make an unforgettable gift they’ll love always.

RRP: $300

Your Price: $199