Muslim prayer incites against Jews

Muslim prayer asks Allah to guide worshipers away from those who 'incurred wrath and deviated,' imams say Allah is angry at and cursed Jews.

Muslims who pray five times a day recite 17 time a day a verse asking Allah (G-d) to, "Guide us to the straight path, the path of those you bestowed favors upon, not those who have incurred [Your] wrath and those who have deviated," the American Center for Democracy (ACD) reported.

"Every Muslim who repeats this verse knows it is that those who 'deviated' from Allah are the Jews and the Christians," ACD quoted Osman Haji, Imam of the Sahaba Masjid mosque in Edmonton, Alberta as saying. "But especially the Jews, who angered Allah, who cursed them 'and turned them into monkeys and pigs.'"

"Who are those who earned the wrath of Allah?… They are the Jews… Those who were cursed by Allah. Allah was angry at them and turned them into monkeys and pigs."

"The purpose of the prayer is to demonstrate a total submission to Allah and a commitment to follow in his path unconditionally," ACD's Rachel Ehrenfeld wrote.

"The conclusion, which is drummed into every praying Muslim on Friday’s noon congregational sermons everywhere, is that they should be angry with the Jews for angering Allah, and if Allah is angry with the Jews, so should every Muslim."