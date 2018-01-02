Shalva's 10th Silver Spring Anniversary Celebrity Chef Dinner

Food and art merged into festive dinner in support of Shalva, The Israel Association for the Care & Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.

What’s the recipe for a successful Celebrity Chef Dinner? Start with acclaimed Israeli Chef, Hedai Offaim, add classically trained pianist and composer, Shai Bachar, fold in a healthy heep of fun and season with 80 of your closest friends who all showed up to support Shalva, The Israel Association for the Care & Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.

On Wednesday, January 30th all the ingredients came together for a spectacular, intimate evening where food and art merged into a four act dinner- "Earth", "Water", "Fire" and "Wind"- with 69 different dishes. For each act, Chef Offaim incorporated a mix of complex, colorful, aromatic and unique flavors, wrapped together in a magnificent presentation. “Food in itself has no meaning,“ says Chef Offaim. “It is only the meals that count and those who eat them. One can dine on a simple bread and olive oil in the company of his loved ones, and the taste of that meal will stay with him forever.

Our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful hosts, Manette and Louis Mayberg, whose beautiful Silver Spring Home was the perfect setting. Thanks to the generosity of Co-Hosts Debra and Denny Berman, Chani and Steven Laufer, Amy and Alan Meltzer and Co-Sponsors, Liba and Avi Benus, Dafna and Brian Berman, Nava and Menachem Ely, Edith and Michael Gelfand, Chani and Yehudah Neuberger, Laurie and Jordan Slone, and Sofa and Jerry Wilasky.

Chairman of Shalva, Avi Samuels, said: "We are so grateful to the Mayberg’s, Chef Offaim and all of our dear friends who helped whip up a special evening, thus enabling Shalva to fulfill the dreams of thousands of individuals with disability and their families."