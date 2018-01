Dale Streisand shares how at a very young age he was on a search for spiritual truth, and ended up becoming enamored of Eastern religion and joining the Hare Krishna movement.

However, that is not the end of the story, because like what happens with so many others, that Jewish spark never went out. After 37 years, Dale was drawn back to the faith of his forefathers and is now living as an Orthodox Jew in the holy city of Tzfat (Safed).





Click here to download the podcast