Watch: High-speed chase in Gush Etzion

On duty on Route 60 near the community of Karmei Tzur north of Hevron, police noticed a truck driver using a cell phone while driving.

The police signaled the driver to stop, but the driver instead increased his speed and began driving recklessly, endangering vehicles on the road ahead as well as pedestrians, in an attempt to escape police.

At a certain point, the truck driver headed toward the Arab village of Beit Einun near Route 60, and police ended their chase on the outskirts of the village. After a short period of time, through combined investigative activity of the traffic and intelligence officers, the driver was caught hiding in the back of a truck in the quarry of the Arab village of Beit Fajar in Gush Etzion.

The driver, a 40-year-old Palestinian Authority Arab resident of Hevron, was arrested for questioning and tomorrow will be brought before the Ofer military court.