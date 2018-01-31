MK Hazan forbidden to attend Knesset meetings for six months

Knesset Ethics Committee forbids MK Oren Hazan from participating in Knesset, committee, meetings for six months.

The Knesset's Ethics Committee on Wednesday decided to distance Likud MK Oren Hazan from Knesset and committee meetings for a period of six months.

Hazan's salary will be docked for a week.

These decisions come after five complaints were submitted against him by Knesset members from various parties.

Hazan will be permitted to vote, but he will not be allowed to speak or submit bills, parliamentary questions, or motions for the agenda.

The complaints against Hazan were filed after Hazan screamed at MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint Arab List) in the Knesset halls, and hinted during a Finance Committee meeting that MK Michal Biran (Zionist Union) could have been a prostitute.

In addition, Hazan made chicken noises at Joint Arab List MK Ahmed Tibi and called MK Abd Al Hakeem Haj Yahya (Joint Arab List) "sewage" during a discussion on a law which would delay returning terrorists' bodies.