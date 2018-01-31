Haley: It's a new day and a great day for America

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday night responded to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"Tonight, the President made it clear that America is finally leading again," Haley said. "We know our country is always stronger when we take clear action that puts the safety and security of Americans first."

"For the first time in a long time, our friends know that they can count on the United States to have their backs, and our enemies know that we will no longer give them passes when they threaten American interests.

"We are standing strong against dangerous and destabilizing regimes that continue to violate their international commitments, as well as terrorist organizations like ISIS that are losing ground and on the run. We are squeezing the North Korean regime with the strongest ever UN Security Council sanctions, and we are sharing with the world concrete evidence of Iran’s destabilizing actions.

"Across the world, and at the UN, we are standing up for our allies and our ideals again, paying close attention to who stands with us and who goes against us. America will continue to be a generous country – because it is the American way – but as the President has said, we are done writing blank checks to countries who act against us. It’s a new day – and a great day – for America."