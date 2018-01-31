No criminal investigation against Olmert

State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan has decided not to launch a criminal investigation in the case involving classified documents in the possession of former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and their alleged transfer to unauthorized parties.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Justice Ministry said that "upon completion of the examination in the case of former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert regarding the alleged transfer of classified material to unauthorized persons, the State Attorney decided, in agreement with the Attorney General, not to open a criminal investigation into the matter."

The Justice Ministry opened an investigation against Olmert last June on suspicion of taking classified materials from jail during his imprisonment for the purpose of writing a book.

The investigation was launched after one of the lawyers representing Olmert was caught with classified documents in his possession as he left the prison in which Olmert was serving.

The documents were confiscated and transferred to the relevant defense agency for examination. His lawyers later denied that any classified documents were transferred.

In November, it was speculated that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit would close the case due to lack of public interest.