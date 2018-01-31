Deal between haredim and Arabs revealed

Report: Haredi MKs will oppose Muezzin Law, and Arab MKs will not vote on draft law. Sides deny a deal is in place.

The haredi and Arab Knesset members have reached a deal, according to which the haredi parties will vote against the “Muezzin Law”, while the Arab Knesset members will abstain from voting on the new draft law and allow it to pass, Israel's public broadcaster, Kan News, reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, both sides are denying that such an agreement has been reached.

Last week, the haredi parties announced their opposition to the Muezzin Law, which seeks to limit the use of loudspeakers in mosques at times of the day in which they could disturb residents. In a few months, a new draft law designed to exempt yeshiva students from military service will be promoted, after the previous version of the law was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The reported "deal" between the haredim and the Arabs was made due to the fact that MKs from Yisrael Beytenu are expected to vote against the draft law, just as they did in the vote on the Supermarket Law, which would make it difficult for the coalition to garner a majority for the law.

If the Arab MKs are absent from the Knesset plenum during the vote, there is a greater chance that the new draft law will pass easily.