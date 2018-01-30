Air disaster avoided

Plane taking off from Sde Dov Air Force Base almost collides with Boeing 757 belonging to FedEx en route from Europe to Ben-Gurion Airport.

A UN plane carrying a Sinai delegation that took off today from the Sde Dov Air Force base north of Tel Aviv climbed for unclear reasons to an altitude of 5,000 feet and nearly collided with a Boeing 757 plane belonging to the FedEx company en route from Europe to land at Ben-Gurion Airport.

According to the Channel 10 report, the United Nations force was on its way to Sinai. The two planes came close and were five seconds away from a collision.

Last Sunday, a drone was spotted hovering over the Terminal 3 building at Ben Gurion International Airport. The incident took place shortly after Vice President Mike Pence disembarked from Air Force Two.

As a result, air traffic was halted for ten minutes as is standard procedure for identifying objects above the airfield. Departures and landings resumed after suspicion of a safety or security incident was ruled out.

The Airports Authority views the use of drones in the airport area as a serious offense, and emphasizes that it is strictly forbidden to fly in the airport area.

Following the incident this evening, a complaint was sent to the Israel Police and an operational debriefing was held.