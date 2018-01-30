Poll claims a drop in support for Israel? It's spin!

Why is a study showing less support for Israel among American Jews taken out of context? And how do politicians relate to it?

Gil Hoffman speaks about a study that indicates less support for Israel among US Jews when it comes to the Arab-Israeli conflict and explains why that study has been taken out of context by politicians.

Gil also explains why he has no interest in ever becoming a politician. He enjoys his job as a journalist.

He takes you behind the scenes in the Knesset on Monday’s VIP tour for reporters where he got to sit in the seat of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset Plenum, but says he has no interest in following in Netanyahu's footsteps.